Looking for Oscar bump, 'Moonlight' heads back into theatres
NEW YORK — Best-picture winner "Moonlight" is heading back into
Its distributor, A24, said the film will play in about 1,500
The film's long release never surpassed 1,104 screens. By comparison, most major wide-release films open on 3,000 or more screens.
"Moonlight" has thus far grossed $22.3 million in domestic release. That makes the film, made for just $1.5 million, one of the lowest grossing best-picture winners ever. The lowest is 2009's "The Hurt Locker," which made $17 million, or about $19.4 million in today's dollars.
