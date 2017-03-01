Looking for Oscar bump, 'Moonlight' heads back into theatres

NEW YORK — Best-picture winner "Moonlight" is heading back into theatres in what will be its widest release yet.

Its distributor, A24, said the film will play in about 1,500 theatres this weekend. "Moonlight" first opened in late October, and while it played in 585 theatres last weekend, it's out on DVD and digital rental.

The film's long release never surpassed 1,104 screens. By comparison, most major wide-release films open on 3,000 or more screens.