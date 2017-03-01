Mayor says LA's historic Angels Flight returning to service

LOS ANGELES — Angels Flight, LA's beloved little railroad, had its cameo in the hit musical "La La Land" and now it's almost ready for its close-up.

The tiny funicular that hauled people 298 feet up and down the city's steep Bunker Hill was shut down in 2013 after a series of safety problems.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said those issues are being resolved and the railroad's antique wooden cars should be back in service by Labor Day.

Angels Flight opened on New Year's Eve 1901, offering rides for a penny to people travelling up and down the hill from their Victorian mansions.