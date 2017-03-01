'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for third week

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 26 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (-) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill

3. (-) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

4. (5) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella

5. (3) The Whistler _ John Grisham

6. (-) All Our Wrong Todays _ Elan Mastai

7. (4) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney

8. (2) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox

9. (-) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

10. (9) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

2. (2) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

3. (9) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

4. (3) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

5. (4) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu

6. (-) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King

7. (6) Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street _ Sheelah Kolhatkar

8. (5) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis

9. (7) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson