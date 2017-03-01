'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for third week
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 26 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (-) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill
3. (-) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
4. (5) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella
5. (3) The Whistler _ John Grisham
6. (-) All Our Wrong Todays _ Elan Mastai
7. (4) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney
8. (2) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox
9. (-) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
10. (9) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
2. (2) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
3. (9) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
4. (3) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
5. (4) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
6. (-) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King
7. (6) Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street _ Sheelah Kolhatkar
8. (5) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis
9. (7) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson
10. (8) Not My Party: The Rise and Fall of Canadian Tories, from Robert Stanfield to Stephen Harper _ Tom McMillan
