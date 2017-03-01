Oscar winner Affleck speaks about sexual harassment claims
NEW YORK — In an interview following his Oscar win on Sunday, Casey Affleck addressed earlier sexual harassment claims against him and said "everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and everywhere else."
The "Manchester by the Sea" star had largely evaded questions about the two lawsuits brought against him while making the 2010 mockumentary "I'm Still Here." The settlement of each case prevents each party from discussing the accusations.
In an interview posted Tuesday night by The Boston Globe, Affleck said, "Mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent."
Asked about those who have criticized his Academy Award win, Affleck said all he can do is "speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."
