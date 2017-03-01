Playing out a domestic duel underneath the covers

Stephen Marche’s 2,200-word essay on the persisting gender divide surrounding housework — which he refers to as “intimate drudgery” — caused a firestorm of angry responses when it first published in the New York Times Sunday Review back in 2013.

The Toronto-based novelist and columnist suggested that everyone relax: the simplest and most direct way to correct the imbalance was to stop fretting so much over dust and unmade beds. His point did not go over well with many women, as witnessed on social media.

“You wouldn’t think that housework would be the most controversial point in the current moment of 21st-century politics, but there you go,” says Marche.

Several journalists wrote angry counter-responses suggesting that Marche’s essay painted all women, including his wife, Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford, as being crazy for their fastidiousness. But now, everyone will have an opportunity to read Fulford’s own personal reactions in Marche’s new essay collection, The Unmade Bed: The Messy Truth About Men and Women in the 21st Century.

The book incorporates previously published work and new essays featuring notes from Fulford — who edits her husband’s early drafts — which at times either corroborate or counter his perspective or memories of certain situations. (She expresses both frustration and grudging admiration with Marche’s laissez faire approach to domestic chores.)

“I always feel like when I read books about people’s marriages that they’re lying to me because that’s only one point of view. There are always two points of view in every situation in a marriage,” Marche says. “I thought this was a way of getting more to the intimacy, and getting a more interesting perspective of how a modern marriage really works. It actually models the process of being in a marriage, where both people get a say.”

Through a series of eight essays — starting boldly with Marche trying not to mansplain “mansplaining” — the book covers wide territory, from the resurgence of online pornography to the challenges of parenting children of both genders. Although Marche’s theories are backed by numerous studies, The Unmade Bed is a very personal book, in which the author attempts to make sense of his own experiences, including the death of his father and his mixed feelings about becoming a housedad whose partner makes more money than him.

While researching, Marche was surprised to discover much more hope for change than he expected. “Especially now with Trump and the resurgence of this horrific misogyny globally, it’s hard to be optimistic, but then when you look at historical trends, they go one way: men and women are getting more equal,” he says. “That is going to continue. It doesn’t matter who’s in power.”

Sure, studies show that women continue to gain more power economically, but Marche also acknowledges that staggering issues still exist, from domestic violence to wage gaps and leadership opportunities.

He suggests it’s because we’re living in a “hollow patriarchy” that is nothing more than a brittle shell, and provocatively suggests that one way to help smash the remnants of this outdated system is for more men to speak up — not as “male feminists” and definitely not as men’s rights activists — but as active participants.