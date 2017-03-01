Popular hosts Onrait, O'Toole return to TSN after Fox show cancelled

TORONTO — Popular television hosts Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole are returning to Canada.

TSN announced Wednesday that the duo will host a new version of SportsCentre, SC With Jay And Dan," that will air weeknights at midnight ET and loop the following morning.

The announcement comes a week after Fox Sports One cancelled their "Fox Sports Live'' show and chose not to renew their contracts.

"I'm excited to be coming home to TSN," Onrait said in a statement. "Also, I was about to be deported, so the timing couldn't be better."

Onrait and O'Toole moved to Los Angeles to join FS1 in 2013 after 10 successful years hosting SportsCentre.