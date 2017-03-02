Dave Chappelle debuts 2 comedy specials March 21 on Netflix

NEW YORK — Comedian Dave Chappelle is headed back to TV with his first concert specials in a dozen years — two of them. Both premiere March 21, exclusively on Netflix.

The hour-long specials are from his personal vault. "Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin" was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016. "Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas" was filmed at the Moody Theater in Austin in April 2015.

He's currently on the road in preparation for a third Netflix special.