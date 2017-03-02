Docs about Whitney Houston, Frank Serpico headed to Tribeca

The New York festival announced 82 of the 98 features that will play in this year's slightly slimmed-down slate. Among the entries are "Gilbert," Neil Berkeley's documentary about the comedian; "Elian," the Alex Gibney-produced documentary about the famous Cuban boy; "Frank Serpico," Antonino D'Ambrosio's film about the 1970s New York police officer; and the Houston documentary "Whitney: Can I Be Me."