Max Irons opens up on the long-hidden history behind Bitter Harvest

Genocide may be largely associated with the terrible atrocities that took place in Armenia, Rwanda and during the Holocaust of the Second World War. But there is another historical horror that actor Max Irons is hoping to enlighten moviegoers about.

“It was new to me and it’s new to most people from what I can tell,” said the young star about Holodomor, the man-made Ukrainian famine at the centre of his latest film, Bitter Harvest.

“There was a concerted effort made by (Joseph) Stalin and the Soviet Union to keep what happened in Ukraine under wraps and as a result few people knew about it up until about ’91. Even today, only about 24 countries acknowledge it for what it was — which is a state-sponsored genocide.”

While the film (set in the 1930s) is an excavation of the neglected disaster that killed millions of people, the period drama about two separated lovers battling to reunite during the crisis also takes on a decidedly contemporary flavour in light of today’s tension over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of the Crimea region.

“I think the DNA of the country led to what happened in the ’30s and again is leading to what’s happened with Crimea and Ukraine today,” said Irons. “It’s a country that’s divided politically, ethnically, linguistically, economically and also it’s struggling for its sense of national identity (and) even now Putin refuses to acknowledge the Ukraine as its own sovereign state. So it’s a country in the wrong place.”

While candid on the complex issue, Irons is also quick to distance any direct connection between Bitter Harvest and the region’s current politics. After all, he insists he’s just an actor and “if it’s a great story, it’s a great story,” regardless of the politics involved.

It would seem such insight might have been imparted from his parents — two people who know a thing or two about filmmaking. But the son of Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons and legendary Irish stage actress Sinéad Cusack insists that he’s not necessarily relied on their fame for career success — or even their advice.

“They understand that everyone has to make their own way and make their own mistakes and have their own victories,” said Irons.

“They’re quite nice like that — they just let me get on with it.”





Behind the scenes: Max Irons on: