PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 2/26/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

2. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

3. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

4. "Star Wars: Empire's End" by Chuck Wendig (Del Rey)

5. "Humans, Bow Down" by Patterson/Raymond (Little, Brown)

6. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

7. "Never Never" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. "A Piece of the World" by Christina Baker Kline (Morrow)

9. "The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

10. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. "A Conjuring of Light" by Victoria Schwab (Tor)

12. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

13. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

14. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts" (Dark Horse)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

4. "This Life I Live" by Rory Feek (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Homo Deus" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)

7. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

8. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

9. "The Book of Joy" by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

10. "Stealing Fire" by Kotler/Wheal (Dey Street)

11. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

12. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

13. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

14. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier (Morrow)

15. "The Whole30 Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Devil in Spring" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

2. "Insidious" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

3. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

5. "Alaska Nights" by Debbie macomber (Mira)

6. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

7. "Whispers" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

8. "Dark Promises" by Christine Feehan (Jove)

9. "The Murder House" by James Patterson (Vision)

10. "The Gangster" by Cussler/Scott (Putnam)

11. "Sweet Tomorrows" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. "Dark Witch" by Nora Roberts (Jove)

13. "His Cowboy Heart" by Jennifer Ryan (Avon)

14. "NYPD Red 4" by Patterson/Karp (Vision)

15. "Alaska Skies" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Hidden Figures" (movie tie-in) by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

2. "The Shack" (movie tie-in) by Wm. Paul Young (Windblown)

3. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

5. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

6. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

7. "Sting" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

10. "Uninvited" by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11. "Britt-Marie Was Here" by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

12. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

13. "Fifty Shades Darker" (movie tie-in) by E.L James (Vintage)

14. "Here's to Us" by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

15. "The Widow" by Fiona Barton (Berkley)