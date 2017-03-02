WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended February 26th.

FICTION

1. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

2. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

3. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

4. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

5. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W. Norton)

6. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

7. "Fantastic Beasts" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine Books)

8. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

9. "Oh, The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

10. "Goodnight, Goodnight..." by Sherri Duskey Rinker (Chronicle Books)

NONFICTION

1. "The Legend of Zelda" by Nintendo (Dark Horse Books)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

4. "This Life I Live" by Rory Feek (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

7. "Homo Deus" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)

8. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

10. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Devil in Spring" by Lisa Kleypas (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. "The Secret Wife" by Gill Paul (HarperCollins)

3. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. "44 Cranberry Point" by Debbie Macomber (MIRA)

5. "The Shack" by William P. Young (Windblown Media)

6. "War Shadows" by Jeffrey Wilson & Brian Andrews (Thomas & Mercer)

7. "Going Down Hard" by Carly Phillips (CP Publishing)

8. "Roman" by Sawyer Bennett (Random House Publishing Group)

9. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

10. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Dereliction of Duty" by H.R. McMaster (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (HarperCollins Publishers)

4. "How Not to Die" by Michael Greger & Gene Stone (Flatiron Books)

5. "Furiously Happy" by Jenny Lawson (Flatiron Books)

6. "Homo Deus" by Yuval Noah Harari (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. "GI Brides" by Duncan Barrett & Nuala Calvi (HarperCollins Publishers)

8. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins)

10. "The Liars' Club" by Mary Karr (Penguin Publishing Group)