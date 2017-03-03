Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about affair, Trump feud
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he doesn't dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered a child with the family maid in 1997.
The actor and former California governor tells Men's Journal he would have done things differently, but beating himself up it isn't going to change anything.
Schwarzenegger also opened up about his running feud with fellow Republican President Donald Trump, whom Schwarzenegger succeeded as host of "The Apprentice." Schwarzenegger refused to support Trump during the campaign, and Trump has since lashed out at Schwarzenegger over "Apprentice" ratings.
Of Trump, Schwarzenegger says he was tempted to "smash his face into the table," but instead settled on a Twitter response.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
Most Popular
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
'Sickened:' Swift national reaction to Halifax judge's comments in taxi driver acquittal
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis