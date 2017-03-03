Remy Ma has no chill: Rapper disses Nicki Minaj again
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Remy Ma has geared up for round two with Nicki Minaj.
Almost a week after releasing the hostile "Shether," Ma debuted "Another One" on New York City radio station Hot 97 on Thursday. Unlike "Shether," ''Another One" is more upbeat and features audio of Mariah Carey at the top of the song. Carey and Minaj feuded as hosts on "American Idol."
Minaj has yet to respond to Ma's diss tracks. Some fans online posted that Ma's second song was overkill and that she went too far.
Ma's "Shether" earned praise after its release, and the song found success on iTunes charts. The track features Ma rapping over Nas' "Ether," his infamous 2001 song dissing Jay Z. On "Shether," she says Minaj uses a ghostwriter for her songs and also attacks her appearance.
Ma was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards for her hit song "All the Way Up" with mentor Fat Joe. She was released from prison in 2014 after serving six years for assault.
Ma is part of Fat Joe's rap group Terror Squad. Her other popular songs are "Conceited," ''Whuteva" and "Lean Back," also with Fat Joe.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
Most Popular
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
'Sickened:' Swift national reaction to Halifax judge's comments in taxi driver acquittal
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis