Russia: Sarah Jessica Parker can meet envoy if she wants
MOSCOW — Russia's foreign ministry says it would be happy to play matchmaker between American actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Moscow's ambassador to the United States.
Parker on Thursday made a post on Instagram showing her typing at a computer, captioned: "I couldn't help but wonder ... had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everyone but me?"
Questions have arisen in Congress and the media about Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak's meetings with members of the Trump administration.
On Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mara Zakharova said on the ministry's English-language account : "If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US -anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy."
