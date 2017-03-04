Veteran music executive and former pop star Tommy Page dies
NEW YORK — Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song "I'll Be Your Everything" went to No. 1 and who later became a record company executive, has died. He was 46.
Billboard.com's Denise Warner said Page was found dead Friday in New York of an apparent suicide. Page started at the magazine in 2011.
Page, who was a senior
Page topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "I'll Be Your Everything" in 1990, a song he wrote with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block. Page recorded nine studio albums.
He is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.
