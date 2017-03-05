Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has twins via surrogate

NEW DELHI — Leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said Sunday that he's become a parent to twins born via surrogate.

"This was an emotional yet a well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent," Johar said in a message posted on Twitter.

He said the twins, a boy and a girl, have been named Yash and Roohi.

Johar said that he was "eternally grateful" to the surrogate who helped fulfil his "lifelong dream."

Johar, who is single, is not the only Indian celebrity to have children with the help of a surrogate. Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, welcomed a third child via surrogate in 2013.