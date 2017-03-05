Firecracking the gender code: Naomi Snieckus casts a new light on bright, loud, bold women

Naomi Snieckus has accomplished much in Canadian showbiz. She has accrued Canadian Comedy Awards for improvisation and appeared in dozens of homegrown television shows (including her current role on CBC’s Mr. D).

But now the multi-talented actress has a new mission — propelling the term “firecracker lady” into the zeitgeist.

“A firecracker is someone who is unabashed, somebody who is unapologetic,” explained Snieckus recently from Los Angeles. “They’re bright and loud and bold and they’re all the women that I talk to.”

Energized by her colleagues in the male-dominated entertainment industry, Snieckus has created the podcast Firecracker Department with intent to spotlight the most intriguing women in entertainment by sharing a glass of good wine and even better conversation.

“This is new to me, this world of interviewing,” admits Snieckus. “We’re not sitting at a desk, our shoes are off — it’s got a little bit more of a casual feel, (so) you have a glass of wine and a cheese plate and you go, ‘Oh, this is going to be a little bit different.’”

It’s also not just putting the focus on the most famous female voices in ‘the biz’ either. Although Snieckus has certainly caught up with top talents like legendary character-actor Jayne Eastwood (Hairspray, TV’s SCTV) and Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), she also aims to introduce audiences to unfamiliar writers, editors and other behind-the-scenes personalities.

“There’s so much more in-depth discussion to have with these women,” said Snieckus, who even plans to include her aspiring 9-year-old firecracker niece in a future episode. “I asked her what’s her advice to women and she was like, ‘Do what you want to do’. That’s so great — she’s such an inspiring little creature because she hasn’t been told she can’t do anything yet.”

Firecracker Department premiered last week with episodes every Monday on iTunes and YouTube.

While Snieckus promises funny conversations that probe the “victories, embarrassments and vagaries of fame,” she also hopes that women are stirred by the podcast as well. Indeed, under a still-new Trump presidency, women’s rights feel as if they’ve stalled momentarily so inspiration may be more important than ever.

“If you’ve got something good to say, say it loudly,” said Snieckus. “In general, intelligent people can’t speak loud enough. Some people can’t speak quiet enough, but in this case, I think more venues for women’s voices is always essential.”