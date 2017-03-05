Still satisfied, after all these years of the same formulaic approach

The show: The Bachelor, Season 21, Episode 10 (City/ABC)

The moment: “I’ve never had an orgasm”



Raven, a boutique owner in Arkansas, is dining by candlelight with bachelor Nick in Lapland, Finland. He’s wearing a wooly turtleneck. Her red sweater keeps falling off her shoulders.

“My dad always told me he prayed I’d have an easy love,” Raven says. “Every step of the way you’ve made it so easy for me to love you.” Nick leans in and kisses her.

They agree to use the Fantasy Suite — i.e., have sex. “I need to tell you something,” Raven says. “My ex, the only person I’ve had sex with, never gave me an orgasm.” Nick gulps.

Later, host Chris Harrison shills for next week: “Will Raven’s date come to a satisfying end? And in The Women Tell All, it’s round two of Taylor vs. Corinne.”

And there you have the tripartite Bachelor formula. One part True Love: Raven’s dad story is sweet. We sigh, hoping maybe this is real.

One part Titillation: In a to-camera interview, Raven makes an excellent point. “It’s taboo to discuss” orgasms, she says, “but it’s important.” Yes it is, sister. But to make sure this show doesn’t get too pro-woman, the producers hype up this o-talk before and after each commercial break.

And finally, we get part three of the formula: Catfight!

This show has survived 21 seasons, plus spin-offs, plus a cynical exposé, UnReal. And yet it chugs along, because if it ain’t broke…