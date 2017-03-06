Bey's Babies: Beyonce shares photos of growing baby bump
Beyonce has showed off more of her growing baby bump.
The singer, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shared photos on her
Beyonce is wearing a flowing green dress in the photos and in some shots pulls it tightly around her stomach to off the progress of her pregnancy.
She and Blue Ivy also had some fun making silly faces for the camera.
Beyonce announced her pregnancy last month with the help of an elaborate photo shoot. She hasn't said when the babies are due.
