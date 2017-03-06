Box Office Top 20: 'Logan' debut even bigger than expected

NEW YORK — "Logan," Hugh Jackman's last stand as Wolverine, did even better than expected. According to final box-office figures Monday, its weekend debut totalled $88.4 million in North American ticket sales, $3 million more than was estimated Sunday.

The smash hit "X-Men" spinoff ranks as the fourth best March opening (not adjusting for inflation), as well as one of the best R-rated debuts. "Logan," a 20th Century Fox release, took in $247 million globally over the weekend.

Last week's top film, Jordan Peele's horror sensation "Get Out," slid just 22 per cent in its second week. It has now grossed $78.1 million in 10 days.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

1. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $88,411,916, 4,071 locations, $21,717 average, $88,411,916, 1 Week.

2. "Get Out," Universal, $28,236,285, 2,938 locations, $9,611 average, $78,079,925, 2 Weeks.

3. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $16,172,119, 2,888 locations, $5,600 average, $16,172,119, 1 Week.

4. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $11,702,364, 3,656 locations, $3,201 average, $148,684,165, 4 Weeks.

5. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $4,804,238, 2,475 locations, $1,941 average, $82,945,210, 4 Weeks.

6. "Before I Fall," Open Road, $4,690,214, 2,346 locations, $1,999 average, $4,690,214, 1 Week.

7. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $3,826,330, 1,582 locations, $2,419 average, $158,766,769, 11 Weeks.

8. "The Great Wall," Universal, $3,627,020, 2,314 locations, $1,567 average, $41,388,325, 3 Weeks.

9. "Fifty Shades Darker," Universal, $3,558,020, 2,205 locations, $1,614 average, $109,985,335, 4 Weeks.

10. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $2,986,489, 1,411 locations, $2,117 average, $145,695,851, 13 Weeks.

11. "Fist Fight," Warner Bros., $2,860,196, 2,303 locations, $1,242 average, $28,286,371, 3 Weeks.

12. "Rock Dog," Lionsgate, $2,300,973, 2,077 locations, $1,108 average, $6,735,271, 2 Weeks.

13. "Moonlight," A24, $2,300,940, 1,564 locations, $1,471 average, $25,153,321, 20 Weeks.

14. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $2,125,815, 1,260 locations, $1,687 average, $46,516,365, 15 Weeks.

15. "Split," Universal, $2,091,660, 1,126 locations, $1,858 average, $134,044,560, 7 Weeks.

16. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $1,760,665, 1,494 locations, $1,178 average, $60,218,235, 6 Weeks.

17. "Table 19," Fox Searchlight, $1,580,648, 868 locations, $1,821 average, $1,580,648, 1 Week.

18. "Moana," Disney, $633,216, 321 locations, $1,973 average, $246,885,618, 15 Weeks.

19. "A United Kingdom," Fox Searchlight, $632,123, 271 locations, $2,333 average, $1,814,372, 4 Weeks.

20. "I Am Not Your Negro," Magnolia Pictures, $475,801, 235 locations, $2,025 average, $5,553,769, 5 Weeks.

