It's essential viewing — even though we barely see anything

The show: Broadchurch, Season 3, Episode 1

The moment: What we don’t see



Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh) has been sexually assaulted. DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) have taken her to a dedicated sexual assault referral centre, where she’s met by Anna (Andrea Hall), a crisis worker.

“I’m going to be with you all the time you’re here,” Anna says gently. “If you’re feeling unsafe or uncomfortable in any way, we will stop. Everything will be led by you.”

Step by step, we see Trish’s mouth swabbed, her clothes removed and bagged, her bruises photographed. The cops ask her a few questions but back off when she becomes upset. Finally she lies on an examining table.

We see a nurse remove a swab from a case. The camera cuts to Trish’s hand squeezing Anna’s and we hear her breathe sharply inward. Then we cut to the faces of Miller and Hardy, outside the curtain, still bagging evidence. They hear Trish’s shaky sob. They hear Anna say, “Nearly done.” The camera stays on them as they struggle to keep their faces neutral.

This scene should be mandatory viewing not only for all cops, but also for all TV writers’ rooms. We don’t see the rape. We see the horrid aftermath. Trish is never sexualized. She’s a middle-aged mom who’s the victim of a violent crime.

With those three discreet elements — swab, hand-squeeze, breath — we are on the table with her. The cut to the cops’ faces is not a relief; it’s a reminder of their responsibility to care for this woman. To not exploit her.

Broadchurch airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showcase.