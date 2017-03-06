Entertainment

Harry Potter play gets 11 Olivier Awards nominations

FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016 file photo, the Palace Theatre in London shows advertising for the new Harry Potter play. Magical adventure

FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016 file photo, the Palace Theatre in London shows advertising for the new Harry Potter play. Magical adventure "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" leads the race for British theater's Olivier Awards, with nominations in 11 categories including best new play it was announced on Monday, March 6, 2017. Jamie Parker, who plays an adult Harry in the two-part drama, is nominated for best actor, and there are also nominations for director John Tiffany and actress Noma Dumezweni, who plays grown-up Hermione Granger. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON — Magical adventure "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" leads the race for British theatre's Olivier Awards , with nominations in 11 categories including best new play.

Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the two-part, five-hour sequel to J.K. Rowling's wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor. The show's other nominations include director John Tiffany; Noma Dumezweni, a supporting actress contender for playing the adult Hermione Granger; and supporting actor nominee Anthony Boyle, who plays Slytherin student Scorpius Malfoy.

Among the acting nominees announced Monday for the Oliviers — Britain's equivalent of Broadway's Tony Awards — are Ian McKellen for "No Man's Land," Tom Hollander for "Travesties," Ed Harris for "Buried Child,"Glenda Jackson for "King Lear" and Ruth Wilson for "Hedda Gabler."

Movie-inspired comedy "Groundhog Day," which opens on Broadway next month, has eight nominations, including best new musical.

Kenneth Branagh will receive a special award for his contribution to theatre during the April 9 ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honour achievements in London theatre , musicals, dance and opera.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular