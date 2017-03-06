Margaritaville King Jimmy Buffet launches retirement village

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — You can't get any more laid back than retirement. So perhaps it's fitting that the king of laid-back music, Jimmy Buffet, is lending his vibe to a retirement community.

Latitude Margaritaville — named after Buffet's best-known song, "Margaritaville — will open its first community in Daytona Beach for "those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up," according to a press release.