Music Review: Seela sings of spiritual faith and doubt

Seela, "Track You Down" (Self-released)

Here's a lyric from Seela Misra that some metal band would be wise to steal: "You've got the devil cold-cocked in the mouth."

Seela sings of spiritual faith and doubt on "Track You Down" and does it in a way that should have broad appeal. These 10 songs will go over well at church revivals and singer-songwriter festivals alike.

It helps that Seela could win a Rosanne Cash impersonation contest — she possesses an appealing, slightly raspy alto that conveys both vulnerability and strength. And she has written a first-rate batch of songs. They're melodic and hook-filled, and there's depth to her brand of contemporary Christian music.

"A pretty day to be a pilgrim," she observes on "Ready to Sing." ''A pretty day to be a mess."

In trying to deal with her mess, Seela references the Holy Ghost, the mighty saviour , love and loss. With the help of producer Anthony da Costa, there's not one false note in the arrangements, and he delivers some stinging electric guitar.