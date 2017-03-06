Music Review: Seela sings of spiritual faith and doubt
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Seela, "Track You Down" (Self-released)
Here's a lyric from Seela Misra that some metal band would be wise to steal: "You've got the devil cold-cocked in the mouth."
Seela sings of spiritual faith and doubt on "Track You Down" and does it in a way that should have broad appeal. These 10 songs will go over well at church revivals and singer-songwriter festivals alike.
It helps that Seela could win a Rosanne Cash impersonation contest — she possesses an appealing, slightly raspy alto that conveys both vulnerability and strength. And she has written a first-rate batch of songs. They're melodic and hook-filled, and there's depth to her brand of contemporary Christian music.
"A pretty day to be a pilgrim," she observes on "Ready to Sing." ''A pretty day to be a mess."
In trying to deal with her mess, Seela references the Holy Ghost, the mighty
Seela was born in Canada to Indian immigrants and has long been based in Austin, Texas. She's well known there but deserves a wider audience for her considerable God-given talents.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
Most Popular
-
Man in Nova Scotia killed after truck leaves road and hits tree
-
Actress at odds with Toronto movie theatre over discrimination case
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict