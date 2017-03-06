Rory Feek remembers late wife Joey a year after her death

Country singer Rory Feek is remembering late wife Joey Feek a year after her death.

The Feeks performed as the duo Joey + Rory. She died after a battle with cancer on March 4 of last year.

Feek posted a series of pictures on Instagram paying tribute to his late wife. He says in the captions: "remembering you," ''loving you" and "missing you."

The Feeks found fame in 2008 after Joey paired with her husband on the Country Music Television singing competition "Can You Duet?"