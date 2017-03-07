Entertainment

Casey Affleck to voice animatronic bear in PETA protest

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Casey Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a leading role for

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Casey Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Fresh off his Oscar win, Affleck will be lending his voice to a protest intended to call attention to mistreatment of bears on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Washington. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Fresh off his Oscar for "Manchester by the Sea," actor Casey Affleck will be lending his voice to a protest intended to call attention to mistreatment of bears.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will bring a 7-foot-tall animatronic bear with Affleck's voice to the Agriculture Department in Washington on Tuesday.

The stunt is meant to highlight the treatment of captive bears in zoos and circus-style shows. PETA says the Agriculture Department should follow through on a promise to expand protections for bears under the Animal Welfare Act.

Affleck says in a statement that bears shouldn't be used for "cruel tourist traps."

Affleck won the Academy Award for best actor last month.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular