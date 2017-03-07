Common, Corinne Bailey Rae to headline Playboy Jazz Fest
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Common and Corinne Bailey Rae are set to make their debut at the Playboy Jazz Festival.
The rapper and the songstress are slated to appear at the 39th annual event in Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. Others set to appear include Marcus Miller, Gregory Porter, the Kenny Garrett Quintet and TajMo' — the combo of Taj Mahal and the Keb' Mo' Band.
The festival will be held June 10-11. George Lopez is set to host the weekend for the fifth time.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame