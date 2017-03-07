Entertainment

Hot Docs adds $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian film

TORONTO — The Hot Docs documentary festival in Toronto has added a $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian film.

Organizers say the director of the winning doc will receive the prize on the final night of the festival before a special encore screening.

The award will go to a feature-length documentary that obtains the highest average rating through a rankings system determined by audience ballot.

Eligible films must meet CRTC criteria as a Canadian production or co-production.

Films screening in retrospective programs are not eligible.

This year's Hot Docs festival runs April 27 to May 7.

