Hot Docs adds $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian film
TORONTO — The Hot Docs documentary festival in Toronto has added a $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian film.
Organizers say the director of the winning doc will receive the prize on the final night of the festival before a special encore screening.
The award will go to a feature-length documentary that obtains the highest average rating through a rankings system determined by audience ballot.
Eligible films must meet CRTC criteria as a Canadian production or co-production.
Films screening in retrospective programs are not eligible.
This year's Hot Docs festival runs April 27 to May 7.
