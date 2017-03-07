Richard Simmons' rep denies housekeeper controlling star
Richard Simmons' publicist is speaking out in
"Missing Richard Simmons" is hosted by Dan Taberski, a filmmaker who describes himself as a friend of Simmons. On a recent episode, Simmons' former masseuse and friend Mauro Oliveira said Simmons is being controlled by his housekeeper.
Simmons publicist Tom Estey denied Oliveira's claims in an interview with People magazine . Estey tells People that Simmons has made a choice "to live a more private life." He says when Simmons "decides that he wants to come back, that's when he'll come back."
Estey says he's not
