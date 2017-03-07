Stephen King ridicules Trump over wiretapping allegation
BANGOR, Maine —
King took to Twitter over the weekend to ridicule Trump's claim that his predecessor tapped the phones at Trump Tower before the election.
The horror writer from Maine concocted a mocking scenario of former President Barack Obama wearing a utility worker's coveralls to tap phones in Trump Tower while Obama's wife, Michelle, served as lookout. King joked that Obama was still in the White House closet — armed with scissors.
King was so angry over Trump's election that he took a brief break from Twitter. Since his return, Trump has been a frequent target of King's.
