The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending March 3:

Fiction

1. Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut, narrated by James Franco (Audible Studios)

2. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

4. The Shack by William P. Young, narrated by Roger Mueller (Hachette Audio)

5. The Spaceship Next Door by Gene Doucette, narrated by Steve Carlson (Gene Doucete)

6. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Penguin Audio)

7. The Thief Take by C.S. Quinn, narrated by Napoleon Ryan (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Girl from the Sea by Shalini Boland, narrated by Gemma Dawson (Tantor Audio)

9. Hidden River by Adrian McKinty, narrated by Gerard Doyle (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Ellen Archer (Hachette Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. Crush It!: Why NOW Is the Time to Cash In on Your Passion by Gary Vaynerchuk, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients' Lives by Theresa Brown, narrated by Tavia Gilbert (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

7. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

10. Stealing Fire: How Silicon Valley, the Navy SEALs, and Maverick Scientists Are Revolutionizing the Way We Live and Work by Steven Kotler and Jamie Wheal, narrated by Fred Sanders (HarperAudio)