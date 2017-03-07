Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 5, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Doctor Strange (2016)

2. Moonlight

3. Sing

4. Moana (2016)

5. Hacksaw Ridge

6. Allied

7. Manchester By the Sea

8. Arrival

9. Star Trek Beyond

10. Trolls

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. Loving

4. Equity

5. A Man Called Ove

6. Catfight

7. Pan's Labyrinth

8. Captain Fantastic

9. Dying Laughing

10. Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular