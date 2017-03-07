'Will & Grace' stars share pictures from series' revival
The cast of "Will & Grace" has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at production of the series' revival.
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally shared images on social media over the weekend from the set of the NBC sitcom.
Messing shared a selfie of the group with the caption, "Yeah, this weekend was a little fun." Hayes described returning to his role as "just like riding a bike."
NBC announced in January that it was reviving the series for a 10-episode run set to air next television season. It originally ran from 1998 to 2006.
