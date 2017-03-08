Actor Faizon Love arrested in Ohio after airport altercation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has been jailed on a
Authorities allege that Love argued with the 24-year-old man on Tuesday and then assaulted him in a baggage claim area. They say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.
Franklin County Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Love ahead of his arraignment Wednesday.
The 48-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as a store's toy department manager in the movie "Elf." He is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.
