Bette and Joan have their catfight and milk it

The show: Feud: Bette and Joan, Season 1, Episode 2 (FX)

The moment: Boss’s orders



Studio chief Jack Warner (Stanley Tucci) and director Robert Aldrich (Alfred Molina) are watching dailies from Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, starring Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange).

“Pure naked rancor,” Warner exults. “I love it! I want more.”

Aldrich sighs. He’s just gotten his warring actresses to sheathe their claws.

“What we’re looking at is a raw display of the free market,” Warner says. “That’s the American way. The more each tries to crush the other, the better they get.”

What we’re looking at here, folks, is a class-A example of hedging, of having your catfight and decrying it, too.

Series creator Ryan Murphy lays out all the reasons — repeatedly — for why Joan and Bette have to, say, convince Aldrich to fire a hot starlet: They’re brilliant but over 40 so they can’t risk being upstaged, etc.

And then he does a lingering push-in to the two iron-eyed dames, arms crossed, watching the starlet exit in tears. It’s like telling you that porn is bad, and then showing you lots of porn to prove it.

Critic James Poniewozik calls Murphy’s style “campathy,” a mix of camp and empathy. (Damn you, Poniewozik! Wish I’d coined that.) Murphy revels as his woman characters scratch out each other’s eyes, and then gives us weepy speeches about how they’re single moms just trying to make a living, or how their power threatens the status quo.

It’s a big plate of ham covered in a heap of cheese. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t true.