'Degrassi Junior High' stars to reunite for Toronto ComiCon panel discussion

TORONTO — Some of the actors from the landmark Canadian TV franchise Degrassi are coming together for a high school reunion of sorts.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the influential series "Degrassi Junior High," Toronto's ComiCon is hosting a panel conversation on March 19.

Pat Mastroianni (Joey Jeremiah), Stefan Brogren (Snake), Dan Woods (Mr. Raditch), Stacie Mistysyn (Caitlin Ryan) and Kirsten Bourne (Tessa Campanelli) are slated to reminisce about the hallways of Canada's most popular TV school.

Originally billed as a meet-and-greet with fans on both Saturday and Sunday, the event was expanded to include the throwback chat.

It's the first time in years the group has reunited to reflect on how the show became an unexpected cult hit, with its most recent spinoff "Degrassi: The Next Class" getting picked up by Netflix.