Nelly Furtado writing stage play on Brazilian composer Caetano Veloso

TORONTO — Nelly Furtado says she's been working on writing a stage play based on Brazilian composer and activist Caetano Veloso in her downtime between albums.

But she doesn't want to rush its completion.

"I don't like to put time constraints on myself," Furtado said in an interview Wednesday.

"I realize that good things take time."

After a shortened tour for her 2012 album "The Spirit Indestructible," Furtado decided to enrol in a playwriting course at the University of Toronto, which motivated her to look more closely at Veloso as an artist.

While unknown to the Canadian mainstream, the Grammy-winning performer is considered instrumental in the creation of Tropicalia music, a fusion of bossa-nova, folk and rock music.

Early in his career, Veloso clashed with the Brazilian dictatorship government over his outspoken lyrics. He was eventually jailed for "anti-government activity" before being forced into exile in London.

Veloso, who sings mostly in Portuguese, has since worked with David Byrne and was sampled by Furtado in her track "Island of Wonder," from the 2003 album "Folklore."

Furtado said the script isn't finished yet and has been put on the backburner as she focuses on her upcoming album "The Ride," due on March 31.