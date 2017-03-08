'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for fourth week
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 5 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (3) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
3. (2) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill
4. (-) Heartbreak Hotel _ Jonathan Kellerman
5. (4) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella
6. (9) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
7. (10) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
8. (7) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney
9. (-) Be My Wolff _ Emma Richler
10. (5) The Whistler _ John Grisham
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
2. (2) Born a Crime Trevor Noah 2 (14)
3. (4) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
4. (5) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
5. (3) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
6. (8) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis
7. (-) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
8. (-) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly
9. (6) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King
10. (9) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson
