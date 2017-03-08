'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for fourth week

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 5 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (3) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

3. (2) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill

4. (-) Heartbreak Hotel _ Jonathan Kellerman

5. (4) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella

6. (9) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

7. (10) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

8. (7) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney

9. (-) Be My Wolff _ Emma Richler

10. (5) The Whistler _ John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

2. (2) Born a Crime Trevor Noah 2 (14)

3. (4) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

4. (5) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu

5. (3) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

6. (8) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis

7. (-) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

8. (-) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly

9. (6) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King