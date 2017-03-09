Entertainment

Bryan Adams and Russell Peters step in to host Juno Awards

TORONTO — Rocker Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will co-host the Juno Awards next month.

Crooner Michael Buble had previously been announced as host.

He has stepped down as his son battles cancer.

The show airs April 2 on CTV.

Scheduled performers include Alessia Cara, Arkells, Sarah McLachlan and Shawn Mendes.

