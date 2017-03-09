Bryan Adams and Russell Peters step in to host Juno Awards
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Rocker Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will co-host the Juno Awards next month.
Crooner Michael Buble had previously been announced as host.
He has stepped down as his son battles cancer.
The show airs April 2 on CTV.
Scheduled performers include Alessia Cara, Arkells, Sarah McLachlan and Shawn Mendes.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame