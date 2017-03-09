Enforced to confront our bloodlust on a destructive trip to the rink

The forthcoming sequel to Goon may be getting most of the attention, but there is another hockey movie hitting theatres — even if the filmmaker doesn’t particularly want it defined as such.

“I just knew I wanted to look at violence in an institutionalized way and so I needed a big organization,” insisted Kevan Funk about his debut feature film, Hello Destroyer. “And hockey is the biggest cultural institution in this country.”

The terse drama may be gaining praise for its honest portrayal of Canada’s most popular game, but the tale of a young player whose grisly in-game act of violence sends his life into a tailspin is winning critics for its take on our relationship with aggression in sport.

“I make films that are meant to be divisive to some degree,” admits Funk, acknowledging his drama may initially turn off the game’s traditionalists. “(But) it’s not an anti-hockey film. It’s not even an anti-fighting film because it doesn’t really comment so much on the violence of the game as much as the institutionalization of that violence.

“Sure there’s going to be people who take it at first glance and go ‘f— this movie, you’ve got to keep fighting in the game’ but that’s not even the conversation we’re having.”

In that sense, Funk’s use of hockey was admittedly a “red herring” intended to reach beyond the mere bloodlust of watching two enforcers eat each other’s fists.

In fact, that astute insight has afforded Hello Destroyer and Funk no less than four nominations (including best picture) at this weekend’s Canadian Screen Awards.

While the movie may be a longshot, it’s an incredible accomplishment for the Banff-bred filmmaker.

Also nominated is lead actor Jared Abrahamson (Netflix’s Travellers) who has stuck by Funk ever since Destroyer began as a short film in 2013. Now with more than eight projects in the works and Hollywood success on the horizon, Abrahamson has extolled Funk for his forthcoming fame.

“A lot of my directing style has to do with giving actors space,” admits Funk, shirking the credit. “I equate it to coaching in a way — you choose the best players for your team, you know what they can do (and) then create the best conditions which are best suited to those people.”

Behind the scenes...Kevan Funk on: