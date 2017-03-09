'Game Change' reporting team to write about Trump election

NEW YORK — The reporting team that brought us the bestselling campaign books "Game Change" and "Double Down" are set to write about the stunning election of Donald Trump.

Penguin Press announced Thursday that it has a deal with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann for a book about the 2016 presidential election. HBO has acquired rights for a planned miniseries based on the book, which is currently untitled. Penguin expects the book to come out in early 2018, followed by the HBO miniseries.