Michael J. Fox, Martin Short among Governor General's Performing Arts Award recipients

OTTAWA — Michael J. Fox and Martin Short are among the newly announced recipients of the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.

The internationally acclaimed actors are among the 25th anniversary recipients of the prestigious performing arts honour, which was announced in Ottawa today.

Fellow laureates include screenwriter and director Jean Beaudin, theatre and artistic director Brigitte Haentjens, and writer, director and actor Yves Sioui Durand.

Along with the 2017 laureates, National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain is the recipient of the mentorship program honour, while choreographer and dancer Robert Binet serves as her protege.