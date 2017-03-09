'Orphan Black' wins big on second night for Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO — Space's clone drama "Orphan Black" nabbed a leading seven trophies on the second night of the Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television handed out 42 awards in creative fiction programming categories on Wednesday.

"Orphan Black" won honours including best direction and best writing in a dramatic series.

CBC's historical detective drama "Murdoch Mysteries" landed four wins for its Christmas episode, including best TV movie or limited series.

Other big winners included the CBC's "Baroness Von Sketch Show," "Kim's Convenience" and "The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration," which each nabbed three awards.