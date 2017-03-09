PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 3/5/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

2. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

3. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

4. "Humans, Bow Down" by Patterson/Raymond (Little, Brown)

5. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

6. "Never Never" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. "A Piece of the World" by Christina Baker Kline (Morrow)

9. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

10. "Banana Cream Pie Murder" by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

11. "The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

12. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

13. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

15. "Bone Box" by Faye Kellerman (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Portraits of Courage" by George W. Bush (Crown)

2. "Unshakeable" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

4. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

5. "The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts" (Dark Horse)

6. "Cop Under Fire" by David Clarke, Jr. (Worthy)

7. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

8. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

9. "This Life I Live" by Rory Feek (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

11. "The 5 Second Rule" by Mel Robbins (Savio Republic)

12. "The Book of Joy" by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

13. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

14. "Homo Deus" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)

15. "Ageproof" by Chatzky/Roizen (Grand Central Life & Style)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Expecting to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

2. "The Last Mile" by David Baldacci (Vision)

3. "Alaska Home" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

4. "What We Find" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

5. "Insidious" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

6. "Devil in Spring" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

7. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

9. "Monahan's Massacre" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

11. "The Shack" (movie tie-in) by William Paul Young (Windblown)

12. "Alaska Nights" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. "His Cowboy Heart" by Jennifer Ryan (Avon)

14. "Dark Promises" by Christine Feehan (Jove)

15. "The Murder House" by James Patterson (Vision)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

2. "The Shack" (movie tie-in) by Wm. Paul Young (Windblown)

3. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

5. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

7. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

8. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Air Fry Everything!" by Meredith Laurence (Walah!)

10. "Sting" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Most Wanted" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Griffin)

12. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

13. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

14. "A Million Little Things" by Susan Mallery (Mira)

15. "Uninvited" by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)