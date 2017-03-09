Samantha Bee, Masha Gessen to speak at PEN festival
NEW YORK — Comedian-commentator Samantha Bee and author-activist Masha Gessen will be speaking in May about "gender and power" during the age of President Donald Trump.
PEN America announced Thursday that Gessen and Bee have agreed to participate in the annual Arthur Miller Freedom to Write Lecture, a featured event of the PEN World Voices Festival. Gessen, a prominent critic of Trump and of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, will give a talk, followed by a conversation with Bee.
The PEN festival takes place May 1-7. Other participants include Salman Rushdie, Patti Smith and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
