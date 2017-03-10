Page joins frontmen of Sloan, Odds, Pursuit of Happiness for supergroup project
TORONTO — Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page, Sloan's Chris Murphy, Odds co-founder Craig Northey and Moe Berg of the Pursuit of Happiness are coming together under the band name the Trans-Canada Highwaymen for eight shows in Ontario in April.
The supergroup of Canadian rock musicians will play a 16-song set of each other's hits, interspersed with "road stories, jokes, secrets and surprises" that recall their 25 years of friendship.
Among the songs on the set list are Sloan's "Underwhelmed," the Barenaked Ladies' "The Old Apartment," Pursuit of Happiness' "I'm An Adult Now" and "It Falls Apart" by Odds.
The Trans-Canada Highwaymen begin their shows in St. Catharines (April 19) before moving on to Guelph (April 20), Kingston (April 22), North Bay (April 23), Oakville (April 25), Brantford (April 26), Richmond Hill (April 27) and Brampton (April 28).
