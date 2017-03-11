'Ghostbusters,' Kevin Hart win big at Kids' Choice Awards
LOS ANGELES — Kevin Hart and the bad bunny he plays in "The Secret Life of Pets" were both winners at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night..
Hart was named
The "Ghostbusters" remake was a multiple winner, claiming the "
Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena hosted the ceremony at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus.
Other winners at the Saturday ceremony:
TV show (kids): "Henry Danger."
TV show (family): "Fuller House."
Reality show: "America's Got Talent."
Cartoon: "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Favorite frenemies: Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman in "Zootopia."
Video game: "Just Dance 2017."
Music group: Fifth Harmony.
Male singer: Shawn Mendes.
Female singer: Selena Gomez.
Soundtrack: "Suicide Squad."
