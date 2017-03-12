Entertainment

List: Canadian Screen Awards winners

TORONTO — A look at some of the winners of Canadian Screen Awards handed out on Sunday night:

 

BEST TV DRAMA

"Orphan Black"

 

BEST TV COMEDY

"Letterkenny"

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

 

BEST ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

Adrian Holmes, "19-2"

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

 

BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, "Kim's Convenience"

 

BEST FILM

"It's Only the End of the World"

 

BEST DIRECTOR

Xavier Dolan, "It's Only the End of the World"

 

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A FILM

Tatiana Maslany, "The Other Half"

 

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A FILM

Stephan James, "Race"

 

BEST FEATURE-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY

"I Am the Blues"

 

BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM

"Old Stone"

