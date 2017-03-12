List: Canadian Screen Awards winners
TORONTO — A look at some of the winners of Canadian Screen Awards handed out on Sunday night:
BEST TV DRAMA
"Orphan Black"
BEST TV COMEDY
"Letterkenny"
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
BEST ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA
Adrian Holmes, "19-2"
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, "Kim's Convenience"
BEST FILM
"It's Only the End of the World"
BEST DIRECTOR
Xavier Dolan, "It's Only the End of the World"
BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A FILM
Tatiana Maslany, "The Other Half"
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A FILM
Stephan James, "Race"
BEST FEATURE-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY
"I Am the Blues"
BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM
"Old Stone"