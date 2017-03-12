List: Canadian Screen Awards winners

TORONTO — A look at some of the winners of Canadian Screen Awards handed out on Sunday night:

BEST TV DRAMA

"Orphan Black"

BEST TV COMEDY

"Letterkenny"

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

BEST ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

Adrian Holmes, "19-2"

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, "Kim's Convenience"

BEST FILM

"It's Only the End of the World"

BEST DIRECTOR

Xavier Dolan, "It's Only the End of the World"

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A FILM

Tatiana Maslany, "The Other Half"

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A FILM

Stephan James, "Race"

BEST FEATURE-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY

"I Am the Blues"

BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM