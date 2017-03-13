Amy Krouse Rosenthal, bestselling author, dead at age 51
NEW YORK — Amy Krouse Rosenthal, a popular author, filmmaker and speaker who brightened lives with her wide-eyed spirit — and broke hearts when she wrote of being terminally ill and leaving behind her husband Jason — has died.
Her longtime literary agent, Amy Rennert, said Rosenthal died Monday. Rosenthal was 51 and had been diagnosed in 2015 with ovarian cancer.
A Chicago native and longtime resident, Rosenthal completed than more 30 books, including journals, memoirs and the
She also raised three children and had a flair for random acts of kindness, whether hanging dollar bills from a tree or leaving notes on ATM machines.