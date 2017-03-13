'Big Bang Theory' gets spinoff about Sheldon's early years

LOS ANGELES — "The Big Bang Theory" is getting a spinoff about genius Sheldon's early years.

CBS said Monday that "Young Sheldon" will air this coming season.

The comedy is set during the childhood of Jim Parsons' character on the original series. The precocious 9-year-old Sheldon is living with his family in Texas and attending high school.

"Young Sheldon" stars Iain Armitage, who's appeared on Steve Harvey's "Big Shots" and in the Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon miniseries "Big Little Lies."

Parsons, as the adult Sheldon, will serve as narrator.

Chuck Lorre, co-creator of "The Big Bang Theory," created "Young Sheldon" with Steven Molaro. Filmmaker Jon Favreau ("The Jungle Book," Iron Man") is directing the first episode.